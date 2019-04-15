Jay Foley takes over Hitz FM's 'Muzik Box' show on Fridays

John Foley popularly as Jay Foley has taken over Accra-based Hitz 103.9 FM’s Midmorning programme, 'Muzik Box' on Fridays which was being hosted by Sammy Forson of Joy99.7FM.
As the new host of ''Muzik Box', Jay Foley has promised to deliver the best of music across the world, entertainment gist, sports, and tech news that are missing on other networks.
About Jay Foley
Jay Foley is a radio and television presenter in Ghana who is known for representing Ghana to cover the 2013, 2015 and 2016 Black Entertainment Television (BET) Awards. He was appointed as the manager of a Ghanaian high-life singer, Bisa Kdei.
Foley started a network for young people who had burning desire to become great achievers. He called it 2131, with the tagline, “Lead, Challenge or Just Forget It”. He later joined Y FM, rising through the ranks to become the General Manager of the station in 2011.
Foley was the co-host of Live Breakfast Club, the morning show on LIVE 91.9 FM, where he also doubled as the Business and Programmes Manager and was later elevated to the office of General Manager. He was also the Manager at Accra-based music and lifestyle channel FIESTA, on DSTV channel 329, an erstwhile media network geared towards promoting of Ghanaian music video content.
Amazingly, the Ghanaian celebrated media personality, Jay Foley cooperatively teamed up with a production crew to film one of the most exciting adventure tv series dubbed the SKY MARSHALS that took patrons by stormed and broke some records at the Box Office.
Foley hails from Sekondi-Takoradi in the Western Region, has all his programmes on radio and television have attracted a large number of listeners and viewers in Accra and its environs, just because of the way he handles the programmes.
He has carved a niche for himself due to his right composure, attitude and his ability to have a great impact on his audiences. With his good work, eloquence, great fashion sense, he is a great addition to help serve and uplift the station’s name.
Media Mogul, Jay Foley is one of the good presenters in Ghana’s entertainment setting who helped push entertainment in Accra to a higher level. He joins Hitz 103.9 FM with a rich background of experience in the radio industry. This move has got residents in Accra talking and eagerly anticipating his for his show.
Hitz FM is an entertainment radio station located in Accra, Ghana. It is owned and operated by Multimedia Group Limited, a media group launched in 1995. Some of its most popular programmes are Hitz Gospel, Hitz Gallery, Hitz in De Klub and Hilife Bosue, Day Break Hitz, Showbiz Fyla, Cruise Control.