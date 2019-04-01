Video: John Paintsil reacts to rumours of dating Shatta Michy

Former Fulham and Black Stars defender John Paintsil in a recent interview debunked rumours of dating Shatta Wale's baby mother, Shatta Michy.
According to Paintsil he is not willing to share any intimacy with any woman because he's currently enjoying his single life with his four kids after his divorce in 2013.
"There's nothing between myself and Shatta Michy, We don’t have that connection… sometimes I feel so sorry with the way media go about with their stories… and destroying people’s home. She [Shatta Michy] is connected to Shatta Wale and Shatta Wale and Michy are not just common people in Ghana here, so if you want to write something about them you need to show some respect”, he said on Hitz FM's 'This Is Gospel' show.
However, John Painstil during the interview also made some shocking revelations as he shared his lowest moment as a member of the Black Stars team.
Watch his interview below: