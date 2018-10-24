Jon Benjamin congratulates Shatta Wale on his Billboard appearance

Shatta Wale is gradually making some great waves with 'The Reign' album as it was spotted as part of the world album chart on the Billboard which is the standard record chart in the United State.
Soon after the news went viral, the former British High Commissioner to Ghana, Jon Benjamin took to his Twitter handle to congratulate Shatta Wale on his latest feat as the ‘Reign Album’ made it to Number 6 on Billboard World Albums Chart.The UK diplomat retweeted a message of one SM fan who drew his attention to the latest achievement of Shatta Wale. The SM fan tweeted: “Hello Soldier @JonBenjamin19 please, the king @shattawalegh #ReignAlbum is no. 6 on the world @billboardcharts, kindly congratulate him 🙏🙏🙏”
In a reply to this tweet from the die-hard SM fan, Jon Benjamin tweeted: “Congrats to .@shattawalegh GH’s No 1 dancehall artist. #TheReignAlbum is clearly reigning.”
The ‘Reign Album’, which is Shatta Wale‘s third studio album was launched on Saturday, October 13, 2018, at the Fantasy Dome in Accra. The album from all indications is already doing great and we at zionfelix.net pray the album continues to hit greater heights.
