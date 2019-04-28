'Keep your horrible opinion to yourself' - Ini Edo blasts a fan

Nollywood actress, Ini Edo and one of her Instagram followers clashed on Saturday evening over her choice of shoes.
The actress took to her Instagram page to share a lovely photo of herself which caught the attention of a fan.
The fan told the actress that her outfit was nice but the shoes were ‘horrible‘.
However, Ini Edo was not having that kind her negative vibe spoil her mood as she replied to the fan, telling her to keep her ”horrible” opinion to herself.
See the exchange below;
The fan was shocked at the clapback and advised Ini to sometimes take criticism as it would help her.
It seems actress Ini Edo always come under critics each time she makes a post on social media, The actress earlier this year shared a very beautiful photo of her in a long black dress and people were more concerned with her out of the blue tiny waist and called her out for it.
Some followers claim she went under the knife to achieve her hourglass figure and didn’t hesitate to share their opinions calling her new cosmetic surgery a flop. Others said the waist looks unreal and that it spoiled her overall look.
