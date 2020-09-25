Kissing in movies no longer camera tricks - Kwasi Ernest

Music producer and artist manager Kwasi Ernest say kissing scenes in movies can no longer be termed as camera tricks.
Kwasi Ernest was reacting to actor James Gardiner's comments that kissing scenes in movies was his main motivation to start acting.
James Gardiner disclosed in an interview with Abeiku Santana that he entered into acting based on the fact that he would be getting ladies to kiss for free.
According to him, he conceived this dream during his first-ever audition with ‘Young Father Production’ where he had gone hoping to land a movie role.
“I met a fine half-caste lady at the audition and during the audition, I was made to understand that I had to play a romance scene. So, I asked the director, do I have to kiss her, and he said yes. Suddenly, I told myself that I have to get on board because I’m going to have the opportunity to kiss women,” Gardiner continued that “right there I told myself that, I would be a fool if I don’t do this job”.
Speaking on Neat FM’s Ye Ko Fie with Ola Michael says unlike formerly when kissing and sex scenes in movies were believed to be ‘camera tricks’, giving confidence to men and women to allow their spouses to take up such roles, movies of today, especially kissing scenes, per the revelation of James Gardiner, is no longer ‘camera tricks’ but very real.
“When we were growing up, we were told whatever we see on screen was fake, so when you see somebody kissing on set, it meant it was camera tricks… so it made it easier for people to allow their wives to go into acting…” he said.
He then said: “Nobody in this country can tell me that the kind of kissing we see on our screens these days are ‘camera tricks, and there are a lot of people with the mindset of James Gardiner, who have taken over the movie scenes and just kissing away people’s wives all in the name of acting. Sometimes when I see how they are kissing some married women on set I ask myself how much they are paid to allow another man to kiss them so passionately…”
Ernest then advised movie producers to conduct a Hepatitis B test for all their actors before such kissing roles are given.