Kumi Guitar condemns Medikal's term "Abowa wo to nono"?

Ghanaian highlife musician, Kumi Guitar has condemned the use of vulgar words in songs like Medikals 'Abowa wo to nono'.
The Zylofon artiste in a studio discussion with Sammy Flex, host of 'Showbiz Agenda' on Zylofon FM revealed that some of the words Ghanaian artiste use in their songs have a negative effect on the youth.
He recounted how his little son who is now learning how to talk was listening to a song which rapper Medikal was featured on and had the term 'Abowa wo to nono'.
He said he immediately had to turn off the television so his son won't hear the term.
According to Kumi Guitar, musicians should be more creative about the kind of words they use because for him he can do a piece of adult music that will be hard for a little boy of his son's age to understand.
However, veteran High-life artiste Rex Omar earlier in an interview endorsed profane songs been recorded by some artistes in the country saying he sees nothing wrong with them.
According to him, there is no problem with profane songs just that the mentality some people have behind the songs is what makes the songs look bad. He passed this comment whiles speaking to Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz on Accra-based Hitz FM.
“There is nothing like a profane song it’s just how people read meanings into it”, he revealed.
He also added that the songs that are been tagged by people as profane and bad songs are even good because it educates one more on sex.
Check out Medikal's 'Aboa wo to nono'
