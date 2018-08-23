Kwaw Kese to perform with Cassidy in New York

Ghanaian hip-hop artiste, Kwaw Kese will today perform live on stage with American hip-pop musician, Barry Adrian Resse, known on stage as 'Cassidy' in New York, USA.
According to Kwaw Kese, his fans should expect something crazy from his camp at the Highline Ballroom in New York during the show.
The Highline Ballroom is a music venue and nightclub located at 431 West 16th Street in Manhattan in New York City.
Kwaw Kese will be performing alongside Ruste Juxx, Jake Palumbo. Other talents will also share the same stage with the popular American rapper.
Kwaw Kese has been out of Ghana for some time now.