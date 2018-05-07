Kwaw Kese perform as a DJ at Ghana DJ Awards

Rapper Kwaw Kese was the eye of the several patrons who throng to the Accra International Conference Center for the 6th Annual Ghana DJ Awards 2018.
Kwaw Kese as a way of honouring DJs who have played an important role in promoting the good works of artist in his own way decided to step into the shoes of the DJs during performances.
Kwaw later performed several of his hits songs before introducing on stage his label signee Skonti.
The 6th Annual Ghana DJ Awards 2018 will go into history as one of the best-produced entertainment events in 2018.
Among the several DJs who won on the night were Starr FM’s DJ Vyrusky who maintained his position as the overall best DJ, DJ Slim (YFM), DJ Micsmith, DJ Switch, Vision DJ, among others
The event was hosted by top Ghanaian Actor and Actress Gloria Safo and Prince David Osei.
The Ghana DJ Awards was created to celebrate and appreciate the talents of Disc Jockeys (DJs) who promote Ghana music.
The Awards is an exciting annual program designed to foster the development of the Ghana music industry by rewarding and celebrating Radio, Mobile and Club Disc Jockeys who have excelled in their fields of endeavour.
Actually, it is the only national award scheme in Africa that appreciates and celebrates DJs for their work. It is also a platform that rewards veteran DJs who have blazed the trail in the music industry over the years.
The main objective is to recognize the electronic dance music scene and seeks to let the world know that the art of DJ’ing is a respected craft, with DJs playing a major role in the overall Music and Entertainment industry.
Watch Kwaw Kese's DJ performance here:
Ghana News: Latest news in Ghana on Prime News Ghana