Maame Dokono cancels demo against policeman who beat woman at Midland

Veteran Actress, Grace Omaabo, popularly known as Maame Dokono has rescinded her decision to stage a demonstration against Lance Corporal Godzi Frederick Amanor, the policeman who beat Madam Patience Osafo at the Shiashi branch of the Midland Savings and Loans Company when she visited the place to withdraw cash.
The outspoken TV and radio personality in a conversation with Kwasi Aboagye on Peace FM on Thursday disclosed that she is no more protesting against the indecent act as planned. She explained that Mr Amanor has apologized for his actions and the leaders of the country are in the process of punishing him so she has forgiven him.
Grace Omaboe as she is known in real life was happy about how Ghanaians showed support for the woman when she was brutally beaten at the bank. She also presented some items to Madam Patience who received severe beatings from the policeman.
There was a public outcry on social media last Friday after a video of an armed police officer brutalizing a lactating mother went viral.
The video clearly showed how the policeman identified by the Ghana Police Service as Godzi Frederick Amanor, hitting the woman on her head with an umbrella and further punching her in the face.
It later emerged that the incident happened at the Shiashie branch of Midland Savings and Loans in the capital city, Accra. The Police Service has since arrested the personnel and the processes of criminal charges commenced.
The Midland Savings and Loans had also apologized to the customer, who was recorded being brutalized by the Police Officer.
The company also confirmed that the incident took place at the said branch and also condemned the brutality meted out to the customer.
