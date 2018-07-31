Margeret Dery resigns as Miss Ghana 2017

Margaret Dery, winner of the 2017 edition of the Miss Ghana beauty pageant has resigned.
The queen, who was crowned on Saturday, October 7, 2017, at the Banquet Hall of the State House in Accra, says she is no longer interested in holding the office as Ghana’s beauty queen.
Speaking on Hitz news @ 1, Miss Dery after eight months as the queen sent an email to the organisers, Exclusive Events Ghana, to formally inform them of her decision.
The beauty queen tried some months ago to relinquish the crown but was persuaded by her family not to.
Even though the organizers of the event tried to settle the issues and know what triggered her resignation decision she, however, refused to save the situation.
The 2017 winner of Ghana’s foremost beauty pageant, recently took to Twitter to vent her anger at the organisers.
Meanwhile, Exclusive Events Ghana is set to launch the 2018 edition of the pageant on August 2.