VIDEO: Medikal wins another award at the Ghana Entertainment Awards 2019

AMG Medikal has won himself another award at the Ghana Entertainment Awards USA 2019 held in USA on June 29.
His 'How Much remix' which he had Sarkodie and Omar Sterling as featured artistes won the Best Collaboration of the year in a tough category.
The 'Best Collaboration of the year' included I miss You Die - Captain Planet ft Kidi, Kpo k3k3 - Stonebwoy ft Various Artiste, Boys kasa - r2bees ft various artiste, CCTv - King Promise ft Sarkodie & Mugees, Katiboom - kwaw kese, Stables - Joey B ft la Meme, Yaa Pono ft Stonebwoy- Obiaa wone master, Feli Nuna ft Stonebwoy- Love me now, Article Wan ft Patapaa
Medikal had a total of three nominations but was able to grab one.
The just ended Ghana Entertainment Awards USA 2019 was highly successful with a lot of surprises on the awards night.
Watch the video below;
