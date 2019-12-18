Photos : Mercy Johnson expecting 4th child

Multiple award-winning Nigerian actress Mercy Johnson Okojie and her husband Prince Odianosen Okojie are expecting their fourth child.
The 35-year-old actress made the official announcement through Instagram on Wednesday, December 18, with adorable photos of her baby bump.
According to her, she wanted four children but had to retire after her third child. However, the fourth child came unexpectedly.
She said she can’t explain the ‘joy and peace’ their incoming baby has brought to her life, adding that she easily gets emotional when talking about it.
Mercy captioned her photos: “We’re having a baby ❤️❤️ I’ve always wanted 4 kids.... always. However, after 3 kids, I thought I had retired from the baby making business.
So a while back, we found out we had a baby on the way.
I can’t explain the joy and peace expecting our new baby has brought, or the cravings for food that have followed. I get so emotional easily, in fact right now I’ve started crying from joy again.
I’m sharing this with you my family for life, hanging on since day 1, growing with my family and I and always showing all the love. I love you all right back. Baby Okojie 2020 getting ready❤️ God bless you all!!”