Michael Jai White, Naomi Campbell, and more arrive in Ghana for 'Full Circle Festival'

A number of African-American celebrities continue to arrive in Ghana for the weeklong inaugural Full Circle Festival.
Those that have already arrived in the country include actors Anthony Anderson, Rosario Dawson, Michael Jai White, American model, reality television star and actress Cynthia Bailey, Real Estates Mogul Jay Morrison, Fox Sports host, Mike Hill, radio host Ebro Darden and many more.
British International model, Naomi Campbell also joins British actor, Idris Elba in Accra to take part in the festival.
The festival was chaired by the office of His Excellency President Nana Akufo-Addo and presented by the Ministry of Tourism, the Ministry of Business Development and the Office of Diaspora Affairs.
The festival was hosted by Hollywood actor Boris Kodjoe and international marketing genius, Bozoma Saint John.
The Full Circle Festival was established to honor our ancestry by celebrating our heritage and generational legacy.
The star-studded guests will experience Ghana for its beauty, vibrant culture, compassionate people, and wonderful food.
Credit: Ameyaw Debrah