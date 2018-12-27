PHOTOS: Morgan Heritage arrives in Ghana ahead of Stonebwoy’s Bhim concert

Grammy award-winning group, Morgan Heritage finally arrived safely in Ghana ahead of Stonebwoy‘s much anticipated Bhim Concert 2018 at the Fantasy Dome here in Accra.
This year's Bhim Concert promises to be one of most talked about event this festive season as Morgan Heritage arrives to perform for the very first time in Ghana as part of their “Africa Jamaica Tour”, which they have already played Zimbabwe and Zambia.
Morgan Heritage earlier in October released “Africa Jamaica” single which featured Diamond Platnumz from Tanzania and Stonebwoy from Ghana.
Bhim Concert is gradually taking shape to rock many reggae and dancehall music lovers in Ghana as most of the international acts who are billed to perform on the night are arriving in the country.
Other notable Ghanaian musicians expected to perform include Sarkodie, Medikal, Kwesi Arthur, Kuami Eugene, Kidi among others.
