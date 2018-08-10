Most Ghanaian pastors are mentally disabled - Captain Smart

The host of Dwaso Nsem, on Accra-based the Adom Fm, Captain Smart, has said most of the Ghanaian pastors have spiritual and physical mental problems.
Speaking on Accra-based on HitzFm, Captain Smart, together with the host of Daybreak Hitz, Andy Dosty, disclosed that not all the pastors but most of the Ghanaian pastors have mental problems. They added one can't determine that through their fancy kind of fashion that they portray and how they love to show their expensive toys(cars) on display makes them look like comedians covered by the Bible.
"It looks to me they are biblical comedians and they have serious spiritual and mental problems and until the government begins to tax them they will not think". Captain Smart said.
However, Prime News Ghana earlier reported that the "Dwaso Nsem" host, Captain Smart said the Founder and Leader of the International God’s Way Church Bishop Daniel Obinim, known as ‘Angel Obinim' may be fake due to the 'fake' miracles and his daily activity that people find joy and laughter in it.
There have been countless times his supposed miracles has been criticized due to how he goes about it.
According to Captain Smart, the numerous antics of Obinim is engineered and does not hold any value to the Christian faith.