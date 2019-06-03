Movies with violent scenes should be ban not ones with séxual content - Socrate Safo

Controversial movie director, Socrates Sarfo says movies with violent content should be wiped out from the movie industry than the once with sexual or romantic scenes.
Speaking with Graphic Showbiz, Socrates cited the use of guns in movies as a perfect case in point, which could promote violence among viewers.
According to him, while sex or romance are things needed by humans, violence in movies have the tendency to plunge the country into chaos.
Instead of saying that we should put a stop to movies that have sexual undertones, we should rather concentrate on how to clamp down on movies that promote violence, like the use of guns etc.,” he said.
“You watch a movie and revenge is being planned; people are taught how to use guns, make bombs among others. These are the things that if care is not taken, will end up plunging the country into a situation we may not be able to control.
“Have we not heard that marriages and relationships are collapsing because of lack of sex or romance? So what is wrong if we make movies that teach people about love and how to make their relationships or love life good?
“Can you compare that to a movie where armed robbers are all over plotting where to rob and how to go about it etc.?”
The renowned movie producer further called for movies which involve guns and other violent weapons to be banned in Ghana.
“I cringe when I watch a movie and I see guns being used. It worries me and I wish our country would start looking at banning these movies instead. Let us not forget that movies are to educate, inform and entertain and so people learn from them.
“If you make a movie that shows how you can trail someone and rob them with a knife or at gunpoint, what are we teaching the young ones? I wish we would be like the countries that are not giving room for gun or violence of any form,” he added.
Mr. Safo is producer of the movies Hot Fork,Love and Sex, Sexy Angel and God Is Wicked, which have all been deemed sexually explicit by many.
