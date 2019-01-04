Mr Eazi gives relationship goals

Mr Eazi has certainly started the year well as he was spotted busily helping his billionaire daughter's girlfriend, Temi Otedola unbraid her hair.
Some social media users can’t seem to stop talking about how romantic the singer is after a photo of him helping to lose his girlfriend, Temi Otedola’s hair, was shared online.
In the photo, the singer is seen positioning himself above his babe as he focuses on her hair.
Mr Eazi shared the photo on his page with a sweet caption "Di wo fie asem" few hours ago and it has not only garnered thousands of likes but also got people in their feelings.
So many of his followers after seeing the photo were all booed up as they took to the comment section to share how they’re feeling in love et all.
Judging from the photo, it’s safe to say that the singer is one of the romantic celebrities as the year 2019 starts.