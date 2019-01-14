My deal with Black Kulcha Music is very juicy - Skrew Faze

Multi-talented Ghanaian musician, Skrew Faze after his mega recording deal in November 2018 has openly revealed that the record deal with UK-based record label called Black Kulcha Music was a juicy one and they came in at the right time in his career.
According to Skrew Faze in an interview on ZylofonFM with SammyFlex, Black Kulcha Music saw his work on his facebook wall and contacted him that they will like to work with him and he accepted.
"I did a Facebook live video singing one of my songs called 'Move Away' basically talking about bad friends, and they contacted me that they love my new stuff"
"So I sent them a couple of songs and they loved it, " He said.
Sammy Flex asked Skrew Faze if he knew any track record of the label, he quickly replied that the label has worked with UK-based Ghanaian musicians Reggie and Bollie so he considered their offer and accepted the deal.
However, Skrew Faze disclosed that he will be doing more of dancehall music now because that sells more than the Francophone songs he use to do.
Skrew Faze after signing his juicy deal with Black Kulcha Music has released his first single which is a dancehall song titled 'Move Away' which also happens to be the same song he was singing in his Facebook live video that landed him the deal.
Check out Skrew Faze's first song after his record deal with Black Kulcha Music "Move Away" which was produced by Mr Brown Beats.
