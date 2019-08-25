My mum called to complain about the size of my shoes - King Promise

Singer King Promise says Ghanaians should focus on what he does musically and not what he wears.
According to 'Abena' hitmaker, wants to be remembered for his music and not the shoes he wears.
He indicated that Ghanaians should focus on promoting his music and not on the shoes.
King Promise after the 2018 Ghana Music Awards was trolled by Ghanaians on social media for wearing big shoes to perform.
He came out to say he loves wearing big shoes and that is his style.
King Promise who was speaking to Happy FM mentioned that his mother called to complain about the size of shoes he put on for an award show he attended because it was all over social media.
King Promise was wearing a Balenciaga
He said, "I don’t know why people talk about my shoes. It first started when I went for an award and wore this Balenciaga shoes that I bought. I didn’t know it was going to cause anything until the following morning when it was all over social media; my mum even called to comment that my shoe was too big."
"Regardless of the sizes, I sometimes wear small ones as well. For me I feel if somebody is to talk about me, it should be my music because that is the most important thing. I feel if I am an artiste and they speak about something else to remember me then it makes me less of an artiste; my music should be the most important thing”. King Promise noted.
