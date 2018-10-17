My "Reign" album is not wack- Shatta Wale

Self-acclaimed dancehall king, Shatta Wale has come out to rebuff claims that his "Reign" album is wack and lacks better songs.Many Ghanaians including rapper Kwaw Kese have taken to social media to mock the dancehall artiste after he launched the album which was attended by many.
Records prove that the album has already scrambled up to the number 1 spot on the iTunes worldwide chart according to the dancehall artiste.
“When haters talk, tell them they are motivating me. I know it’s not Borla [thrash]. It’s on record that it went to number 1 on the iTunes chart,” he said in an interview with Prince Tsegah on “You Sey Wetin” show on Hitz FM, Wednesday.
Shatta Wale then explained that he is about to go around the world in promotion of his album and has assured his fans to look up to that.
