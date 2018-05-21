Mzbel disappointed in NDC for snubbing her after accident

Nana Akua Amoah Belinda, known as Mzbel in the showbiz has expressed disappointment in the leading opposition party, National Democratic Congress (NDC) for neglecting her after she had accident weeks back.
Mzbel in a Facebook post disclosed that, none of the members of the party she genuinely supported called or sent her message to wish her well. According to the sorrowful singer, she offended a lot of people, jeopardized her career and was verbally abused, but that never stopped her from fighting for what she believed in.
In the post, Mzbel expressed shock to see Honourable Tina Mensah, the NPP Member of Parliament for the Weija-Gbawe Constituency who is also a Deputy Health Minister, who she campaigned against during the previous election and other NPP members visit her at home.
Many of the NDC supporters and executives would have thronged to my funeral to make pledges if I had died as a result of the accident.
"For the love of my political party NDC, I offended a lot of people, jeopardised my career and was verbally abused, but that didn't deter me to keep fighting for what I believed in.
It's sad that I'm temporarily stuck in bed now due to a minor accident and not even a phone call or text message from any of the people I genuinely supported, to wish me well... And the amazing fact is that Honourable Tina Mensah, the mother for my constituency, the woman I strongly campaigned against rather visited me yesterday when she heard about the accident.
I am learning my lessons and I'd also want to appreciate madam MP for the love and care, even though we were on different sides, God bless you... You are just too real 🙏🏽*Teary Eyes*
If I had died, the story would have been different with big speeches and donations... Oh my people!"
