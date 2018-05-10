MzBel involved in motor accident at La Badi beach

Ghanaian Singer, Nana Akau Amoah, known in the music industry as 'MzBel', has been rushed to the hospital after she got involved in a motor accident at a La Badi Beach in Accra.
The musician, according to a close friend disclosed who disclosed this unfortunate incident said, the ’16-years’ old singer was at the beach with a friend who had just returned from America when the two crashed their motorbikes.
MzBel, who also just arrived home from her holidays in Germany, in a video available to Zionfelix.net is seen on the motorbike having fun with her playmate. Unfortunately, what looked like a fun time for the two, turned a sad one when the friend whose name is only known as MzGodiva, mistakenly hit the musician’s machine.
MzBel was rushed to an unknown hospital in Accra for security reason. Zionfelix.net can add that, Nana Akua Amoah as she is known in real life is responding to treatment.
Ghana News: Latest Gossip in Ghana on Prime News Ghana