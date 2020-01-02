Nana Konadu and Zanetor show off their dance skills as they jam to Stonebwoy's songs (videos)

Ghana’s former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings and daughter Zanetor took to the dance floor on Tuesday December 31, 2019 at the Afrobeat Dance Party at the Golden Tulip Hotel in Accra.
Mrs. Rawlings and her MP daughter hit the dance floor to dance to Stonebwoy’s “Bawasaaba” song at the event.
They were not the only ones who jammed to Stonebwoy’s hit songs on the night.
Ghana’s number one disc jockey, DJ Black also treated the crowd to lovely hit songs from Afrobeat music alongside other music generes.
The Committee for the Year of Return put up the Afrobeat Dance Party in collaboration with the Golden Tulip Hotel.