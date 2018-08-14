Nana Turkson goes home on August 31

The family of the late entertainment analyst, Nana Turkson on
Tuesday August 14, 2018 announced that the late Nana Turkson will be laid to rest on Friday, August 31.
The family made the announcement during his one-week observation at the St. Luke Anglican Church in Kwashieman, a suburb of Accra.
Nana Turkson who had been battling with diabetes passed away on Tuesday, August,7 at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.
The One Week observation of his passing was attended by family, friends and some entertainment personalities.
During the observation, the family made it known that there will be no wake keeping for Nana Turkson.
There will be a burial service on Friday, August 31 at the St. Luke Anglican Church followed by a private burial the same day.
Nana served as a panel member of a lot of entertainment discussion programmes on radio and television.
There will be a Thanksgiving Service on Sunday, September 2 at the same venue.
