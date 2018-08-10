Ogidi Brown features Strongman Burner on his new music

Talented Ghanaian rapper Ogidi Brown of OGB Music drops a new tune titled "fefeefe" featuring Sarkcess Music signee Strongman Burner.
Being physically challenged for most people will be an excellent excuse for the lack of success in any area of life. They would have given up on themselves and blamed it on nature, but this is not the case for Italy-based Ghanaian Artiste Ogidi.
He is the only hiplife artist in a wheelchair and he’s doing better than most artists without any physical disability.
Known in real life as Ogidi Brown, in 2015, Ogidi was involved in a near-fatal car accident in Italy which confined him to a wheelchair.
The 25-year-old hiplife artist who is signed to his own record label; OGB Music was born and raised in Asafo a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.
According to Ogidi Brown speaking to Prime News Ghana, his new music "Fefeefe" was inspired by some of the moments he shared with a girl he fell in love with some month ago during his visit to the motherland (Ghana). Even though their relationship wasn't destined but the moments they shared was precious and great.