Prime News Ghana

Okomfour Kwadee to recapture glory days with new banger featuring Ohemaa Woyeje, K Genius

By George Nyavor
Shares
facebook sharing button Share
twitter sharing button Tweet
email sharing button Email
sharethis sharing button Share

Once popular hiplife sensation, Jerry Anaaba, popularly known in showbiz as Okomfour Kwadee, is set to release a new banger soon.

He is expected to release his new single dubbed ‘Chess Game’ on June 4, 2021.

The new song by the ‘Kawonantoso’ hitmaker about a decade ago, will feature Angel FM’s Ohemaa Woyeje and Jamaican act, K Genius.

Okomfour Kwadee is among the Hiplife industry’s influential rappers and entertainers before the era of rap heavyweights, Sarkodie, Medikal, Kwesi Arthur, Manifest, Joey B and others.

He paid his dues in the Hiplife and rap fraternities alongside Obrafour, Obour, Lord Kenya during his days.

The act has been missing from the music space for a while after giving back-to-back hits in the 2000s.

He is known for hits such as Ofie Nipa, Ataadwoa, Abrantie, Obaa No, Kwadee and many more.