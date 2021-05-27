Okomfour Kwadee to recapture glory days with new banger featuring Ohemaa Woyeje, K Genius

Once popular hiplife sensation, Jerry Anaaba, popularly known in showbiz as Okomfour Kwadee, is set to release a new banger soon.
He is expected to release his new single dubbed ‘Chess Game’ on June 4, 2021.
The new song by the ‘Kawonantoso’ hitmaker about a decade ago, will feature Angel FM’s Ohemaa Woyeje and Jamaican act, K Genius.
Okomfour Kwadee is among the Hiplife industry’s influential rappers and entertainers before the era of rap heavyweights, Sarkodie, Medikal, Kwesi Arthur, Manifest, Joey B and others.
He paid his dues in the Hiplife and rap fraternities alongside Obrafour, Obour, Lord Kenya during his days.
The act has been missing from the music space for a while after giving back-to-back hits in the 2000s.
He is known for hits such as Ofie Nipa, Ataadwoa, Abrantie, Obaa No, Kwadee and many more.