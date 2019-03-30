Video: Omotola buy's BMW for daughter on her 22nd birthday

Beautiful Nigerian actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde is in celebration mode as she celebrates her first child, Princess who turns 22 today.
The 40-year-old proud mother of four revealed her husband bought Princess her first car – in a video shared on Omotola’s page, Princess is seen in awe as she gushes over her new whip.
Omotola shared the video writing,
Congratulations!👸🎊🎊🎊
And princess gets her first Car from Daddy! He said ” princess I know this is your bashtoy pls keep monies aside for panelbeating”. Lol… congrats @tolar_ek 💎💎💎#Princessday #princessseason #Happybirthdayprincess
