Prime News Ghana

Video: Omotola buy's BMW for daughter on her 22nd birthday

By Michael Klugey
Omotola buy's BMW for daughter on her 22nd birthday
Omotola buy's BMW for daughter on her 22nd birthday

Beautiful Nigerian actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde is in celebration mode as she celebrates her first child, Princess who turns 22 today. 

The 40-year-old proud mother of four revealed her husband bought Princess her first car – in a video shared on Omotola’s page, Princess is seen in awe as she gushes over her new whip.

Omotola shared the video writing,

Congratulations!👸🎊🎊🎊
And princess gets her first Car from Daddy! He said ” princess I know this is your bashtoy pls keep monies aside for panelbeating”. Lol… congrats @tolar_ek 💎💎💎#Princessday #princessseason #Happybirthdayprincess 

READ ALSO:

I have a shrine named after me in Antigua – Omotola

How could Facebook’s Mark come to Nigeria and ignore me? - Omotola

 

 

www.primenewsghana.com/Entertainment news 

 

 

Other News Healines