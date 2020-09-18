Patoranking vows to stage virtual concert should Partey join Arsenal

Nigerian reggae-dancehall singer and songwriter, Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie better known by his stage name Patoranking has vowed to host a virtual 2 hours concert in honour of Thomas Partey should he make the move to Arsenal.
Partey's performances for Atletico Madrid have attracted the attention of several clubs across Europe, including Arsenal.
The 26-year-old has a £43.5million (€50m) release clause in his contract, which currently keeps him at the club until 2023.
Arsenal have made an enquiry about bringing the Black stars midfielder to Emirates Stadium and the Spanish club have made it know that the player will only be allowed to leave if his €50m clause is triggered.
Patoranking has pleaded Partey to accept the move to the Premier League should Arsenal come calling. He disclosed he will thrills fans with amazing performance when the move is finally sealed.
Meanwhile, Black Stars coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor has urged Thomas Partey to snub a move to Arsenal and continue his development at Atletico Madrid.
“Honestly, I wouldn’t want him to move to Arsenal because with Atletico, he will always play Champions League football. His position is guaranteed and he will always play,” Akonnor said in an interview with Starr FM.
“With Arsenal, I’m not too sure,” Akonnor said before remarking, “Arsenal fans will kill me [for saying he should not join the gunners].”
“I hope that, and I’m sure money issues will come in, but I hope that whatever he asks for, Atletico will be able to pay,” he concluded.
In a related development. Thomas Partey has been named the deputy skipper of the Black Stars.