Peace Hyde in a critical condition after terrible accident

British born Ghanaian Media personality, Peace Hyde has shared how she’s currently suffering from a major grade 3 ligament tear on her right leg after a bad accident.
According to her doctors, she won’t be able to move freely for the next three months.
Peace Hyde took her Instagram page of more than half a million followers to share a photo of her leg wrapped in bandages and told of how her best weekend ended up in the worst way.
She posted a long article expressing how her life has been on a rollercoaster for the past few weeks and how this accident is going to be a big-time loss for her since she wouldn't be able to move on her own for the next three months.
"❤️S E N D I N G • S O M E • L O V E❤️...
If THIS POST pops up on your timeline leave a short POSITIVE message for me! ❤️ -
-
To the BEST weekend of my journey so far (...wait on it fam!🙊) which ended in the WORST way. 😢 I had a BAD accident and ended up with Grade 3 Ligament Tear in my right leg‼️‼️ 🤦🏾♀️🙄 Yes I am a PROFESSIONAL clumsy person! Lol! -
-
The doctor said I won’t be able to MOVE for the next 3 months! That’s 12 weeks of TIME LOST! 2016 hours! 120,960 minutes! 😢 **Sobs!**😭 This accident reminded me that NO JOURNEY is perfect... no one SEES what happens to you BEHIND closed doors. It was a BIG wake up call!-
-
I’ve been on a rollercoaster myself for the past few months and I’ve put a lot out on Instagram but the REALITY is there are SOME battles you HAVE to fight behind closed doors.
LIFE comes at you FAST. If you don't take the time to look around, you'll miss it, FAST. One of our most prized possessions is TIME. You can get a lot of things back in life but you CAN’T GET TIME back. Time is PRICELESS. It's why I am trying to live this one life to the FULLEST and make EVERY second count. -
-
#MuchLove #Faithwalking#FaithLimpingActually🤷🏾♀️ #OnALivingSpree #Still #Thankful#StepByStep #APieceOfPeace#TheJourney #Peace✌🏾", Peace Hyde posted.