People should stop begging God for money - Korede Bello

Nigerian singer, Korede Bello in a new video he shared, advised people to stop begging God for money because he is not Central Bank.
The Mavin act further told people to stop asking others for money, but instead, ask them what can be done for them in exchange for money. He further added that one can make money if he or she maximizes his or her talent, skill or gift to the fullest.
Korede Bello said in the video “ Maybe we should stop begging God for money… Is HE Central bank ? maybe we should stop asking God for money. God doesn’t give money, God gives you abilities, he gives you talents, he gives you values that you can exchange for money.”
Here is the video below;
Read Also: Don Jazzy's Mavin Records sign Iyanya