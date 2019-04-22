PHOTOS: Actor Jim Iyke welcomes second son 

Nigerian actor, Jim Iyke, has welcomed another son.
The Nollywood actor revealed on Instagram that he has welcomed his second child with a joyful post of what being a second-time father means to him.
Jim Iyke explained how much fatherhood means to him in a lengthy caption as he thanked his child for choosing him as a father. He wrote;
“I’m ultra-private with my family. But this is the rarest of moments. Back to 2 hrs sleep nightly. Back to cat naps with my sub conscious peaked for the slightest movement. Back to groggy mornings and big unknowing smiles. Welcome home King. I can’t find the right words now. Every being in me is pulsating with raw primordial energy. Lion beget a Lion. Welcome to my Pride, dear son. Thank you for choosing me to be your Papa. Thank you lord for yet another blessing this year. I don’t know what I'm doing right to deserve it all. It takes a man to bring a child home. It takes a community to raise him. My people please welcome my king. Welcome home JJ. Let's have the fun of our lives!”
The proud father who is known mostly for his bad boy role in movies was seen showing his tender side as he cradled his child.