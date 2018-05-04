Hitz FM’s DJ Ikon gets endorsement from Stonebwoy

Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy has rated Hitz FM’s DJ Ikon as one of the best disc jockeys when it comes to playing songs to enhance the mood of listeners.
The Ghana DJ Awards was created to celebrate and appreciate the talents of Disc Jockeys (DJs) who promote Ghana music.
The Awards is an exciting annual programme designed to foster the development of the Ghana music industry by rewarding and celebrating Radio, Mobile and Club Disc Jockeys who have excelled in their fields of endeavour.
It is, actually, the only national award scheme in Africa that appreciates and celebrates DJs for their work. It is also a platform that rewards veteran DJs who have blazed the trail in the music industry over the years.
The main objective is to recognize the electronic dance music scene and seeks to let the world know that the art of DJ’ing is a respected craft, with DJs playing a major role in the overall Music and Entertainment industry.
The ‘Bawasaaba’ hitmaker tweeted after he turned his dial to Hitz Radio, 103.9 FM as DJ Ikon was blazing the turntables on “Cruise Control” over the weekend.
Stonebwoy mentioned Hitz FM on Twitter, saying with fire emojis that DJ Ikon was beyond the “disc jockey” craft.
DJ Ikon has been nominated for “Discovery of the Year” in the 2018 Ghana DJ Awards for his dedicated service to treating patrons to good music on his “Mixtape Show” on Hitz FM every Saturday from 1 pm to 4 pm.
Asked how he felt after Stonebwoy lauded him, DJ Ikon said he felt elated and hopes Ghanaians would vote for him to emerge the winner in his category.
Ghana News: Latest news in Ghana on Prime News Ghana