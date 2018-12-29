Photo & Video: Policemen beat blogger at BHiM Concert for taking a video of Asamoah Gyan

A Ghanaian blogger, Sammy Kay has been manhandled by some men in police uniform at the recently held BHiM Concert which happened on December 28 this year at the Fantasy Dome.
Sammy Kay speaking to zionfelix.net about his ordeal disclosed that the policemen beat him because he took a video of footballer Asamoah Gyan at the event. According to the blogger, the policeman whose name he gave as Williams O. Boateng slapped him for taking a video of Baby Jet.
Sammy added that he slapped the policeman back after he received a second punch from him. He further said three other policemen joined Williams O. Boateng to maltreat him. Sammy Kay told zionfelix.net that he was discharged from the 37 Military hospital on Saturday, December 29 after he was given some injections and drugs.
Below is the video Sammy Kay captured of Asamoah Gyan at the BHiM Concert which made the policeman, Williams O. Boateng (in the video) and three others beat him.
Credit: zionfelix.net
