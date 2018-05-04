PHOTOS: D Black, Wisa & DJ Breezy visits Pres Akuffo-Addo

"Ekikime" hitmaker Wisa, D-Black and popular music producer, DJ Breezy, paid a courtesy call on President Nana Akuffo Addo ahead of the official launch of their label (Black Avenue Muzik) on 25th of May 2018.
Multiple award-winning Hip-hop / Afrobeats Artist and CEO of Black Avenue, Muzik D-Black, Multiple award-winning music producer/DJ and director of music at Black Avenue Muzik and Afrobeats / Highlife artist Wisa Gried on Wednesday May 3, 2018, paid a courtesy call on President Nana Akuffo Addo at the Flagstaff House.
D-Black adds to his Black Avenue Group of Companies, ‘Volcano Advertising’ as well as expands his Black Avenue Muzik Label, that houses 7 artists, 3 DJs and 2 music producers currently.
The President took time out to laud the efforts of the label in building the Ghanaian music industry over the years and promised to support them and the creative arts industry.
Nana Akufo Addo also congratulated D-Black and DJ Breezy on their successful music careers and also Wisa on finally being free from his infamous protracted lawsuit for showing his pen!s on stage during a musical performance in 2015.
