Photos : Gospel musician Obaapa Christy remarries for the third time

Gospel musician, Obaapa Christy has tied the knot again. This comes after the gospel musician divorced her husband some time ago.
The private ceremony took place over the weekend in Accra
This is the third marriage of the award-winning songstress after her failed marriage with her former husband Pastor Love.
She is seen in a happy mood beautifully dressed in a video cited on social media, as she gets married in a traditional Marriage.
The identity of the said man who has taken over Obaapa Christy's heart is yet to be revealed.
It will be recalled that Obaapa and her former husband, Pastor Love divorced about three years ago after the many troubles and controversies that came up from their marriage.