Photos: Hopeson Adorye spotted cruising in Gifty Osei's car

Hopeson Adorye, husband of gospel singer, Gifty Osei has been spotted cruising in his wife’s customizsed car.
Hopeson Adorye, who is also a politician, has been going to The Multimedia Group premises in the Nissan Juke.
The car has been customised with the number plate “Empres 1 – 16”.
The couple privately got married in Accra on December 28, 2018.
Many were surprised the couple was getting married as there had been no sign of a relationship. Hopeson Adorye, revealed that his love for the singer did not permit him to court her for a long time.
In his speech at their wedding, Mr Adorye said he was in a hurry to marry her after she told him she was single.
Check out photos Hopeson Adorye cruising his wife, Gifty Osei's car below:
Credit: Myjoyonline