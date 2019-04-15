Photos: Hopeson Adorye spotted cruising in Gifty Osei's car

Prime News Ghana

Hopeson Adorye, husband of gospel singer, Gifty Osei has been spotted cruising in his wife’s customizsed car.  

Hopeson Adorye, who is also a politician, has been going to The Multimedia Group premises in the Nissan Juke.

The car has been customised with the number plate “Empres 1 – 16”.

The couple privately got married in Accra on December 28, 2018.

Many were surprised the couple was getting married as there had been no sign of a relationship. Hopeson Adorye, revealed that his love for the singer did not permit him to court her for a long time.

In his speech at their wedding, Mr Adorye said he was in a hurry to marry her after she told him she was single. 

Check out photos Hopeson Adorye cruising his wife, Gifty Osei's car below: 

Credit: Myjoyonline

