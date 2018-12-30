PHOTOS: Nana Addo holds breakfast meeting with Anthony Anderson, Michael Jai White, Boris Kodjoe, and other American stars #FullCircleFestival

President Nana Akufo-Addo yesterday had a breakfast meeting with Anthony Anderson, Michael Jai White, Naomi Campbell, Boris Kodjoe and other American stars who are currently in Ghana this festive season for the Full Circle Festival.
The breakfast meeting at Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel Accra also had in attendance Hon. Madam Catherine Afeku, the mister for Tourism.
The American guests include actors Anthony Anderson, Rosario Dawson, Michael Jai White, Gabourey Sidibe, American model, reality television star and actress Cynthia Bailey, Real Estates Mogul Jay Morrison, Fox Sports host, Mike Hill, radio host Ebro Darden and many more.
The festival is chaired by The Office of His Excellency President Nana Akufo-Addo and presented by the Ministry of Tourism, the Ministry of Business Development and the Office of Diaspora Affairs.
The Full Circle Festival was established to honor our ancestry by celebrating our heritage and generational legacy.
The star-studded guests will experience Ghana for its beauty, vibrant culture, compassionate people, and wonderful food.
Credit: Ameyaw Debrah