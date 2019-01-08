Photos: NPP Dep. Communications Director, Kofi Agyepong finds a wife

Deputy Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kofi Agyepong tied the knot with his beautiful sweetheart, Rebecca in Accra over the weekend.
The beautiful ceremony which was strictly by invitation was attended by close friends, family and political figures in the party at the Villa Victoria in Accra.
In attendance was the President of Ghana, H.E Nana Akufo-Addo and the Vice-President of Ghana, H.E Mahamudu Bawumia.
Also present were other very important dignitaries from the ruling party like Sammi Awuku, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Peter Mac-Manu, Hon. Henry Quartey, Hon. Anthony Karbo, Hon. Yaw Buabeng-Asamoah, Hon. Patrick Boamah, Maame Afia Akoto, Hassan Tampuli, Oboshie Sai-Kowfie and many more
Check out some beautiful photos from the ceremony here: