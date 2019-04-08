PHOTOS: Uncle Ebo Whyte's 'Dora WHY?' returns this Easter

Uncle Ebo Whyte's play 'Dora WHY?' will be shown again at the National Theatre this Easter on the 20th and 21st of April, 2019. Tickets are going for only GHC 80.
On the 6th and 7th of April, the play was held at the capacious venue, where several thousands of people were gathered there.
The play dubbed ‘Dora WHY?’ happens to be Uncle Ebo Whyte's Roverman’s theatre productions first play of the year 2019.
Uncle Ebo Whyte has written, directed and produced hilarious plays such as ‘Nicholas,’ ‘Women on Fire’, ‘The ‘Special Delivery’, and others.
If you are a regular patron of Uncle Ebo Whyte’s plays you will have been accustomed to the loud uncontrolled laughter, usually interspersed with thunderous claps that often threaten to bring down the roof of the National Theatre in Accra.
Check out the wonderful scene from the previous showing of 'Dora Why?'