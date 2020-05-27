Photos/Video: Hiplife artiste Thugging Low releases Super Star EP, supports COVID-19 fight by donating nose masks

Richard Kwaku Sarpong Asomaning also known as Thugging Low or T-Low for short is a fast-rising Hiplife artiste has released an EP titled 'Super Star".
T-Low as part of his campaign to promote the EP decided to support the fight against COVID-19 by sharing face/nose mask to commercial drivers.
He begun the exercise in Accra, he gave out hundreds of these masks to drivers and mates at Darkuman, Kwame Nkrumah Circle whereby he coordinated with the GPRTU welfare department.
READ ALSO: Video: Hiplife artiste Thugging Low discusses his business and how Covid-19 is affecting the Ghanaian music industry
He then proceeded to Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, he distributed the masks to the drivers and mates at Kejetia market, Adum, Airport Roundabout as well.
He then pasted stickers of his EP on all the commercial vehicles he came in contact with, he also took the opportunity to educate the drivers on the safety measures they need to employ in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The drivers showed their appreciation as they thanked him for the gesture.
He then urged all artiste in Ghana to support not just drivers but the needy who can't afford nose masks.
The musician who is also a big spare parts dealer has his EP on Amazon and all digital platforms.