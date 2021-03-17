Photos/Videos: Hiplife/Hip hop artiste Thugging Low makes history with Street Tour

3RS entertainment musical talented artist Thugging Low, CEO of Thugging Low Thug Nation has made history with his Street Tour 2021.
The purpose of the Street Tour which has gained massive attention is mainly to entertain, educate and advertise products and services of companies to the world in this Covid-19 era.
Thugging Low who believes in development through entertainment has already hit areas like Kaneshie First Light, Abeka Lapaz and Tesano.
The "Yenda" hitmaker isn't done and has promised to extend this Street Tour to other places.
The sixth episode of the Street Tour will come off soon.
The Street Tour also offers the opportunity for upcoming musicians and dancers to showcase their talents to the world.
Thugging Low has made a passionate call to sponsors to support this new initiative as his team is ready to advertise their goods and services to the world during this pandemic era.