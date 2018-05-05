Rashida Black Beauty gives birth to a baby girl

Rashida Black Beauty has finally given birth to a baby girl for her boyfriend Kushmai.
Despite the fact that the exact time she gave birth is not known to many, reports suggest that it’s not been more than 2 weeks yet since she gave birth.
Rashida Black beauty in March 2018 confirmed that she was seven months pregnant.
In an interview with Bible scholar Avram Ben Moshe, 18-year-old Rashida Black beauty who became an overnight star after posting a series of videos has confirmed that Kushman, her ex-boyfriend is responsible for her pregnancy.
She explained that circumstances beyond her control led her into the situation she currently finds herself.
“I didn’t just decide to get pregnant. It was the situation I was in. I wanted to even abort the pregnancy but my mum discouraged me from doing so,” she noted.
During the interaction, it was revealed that she is “broke” to the point that she does not even have a mobile phone.
Rashida Black Beauty who featured in "Noko Fio" comedy-drama with stars like Nana Ama McBrown, Kalybos, Benedicta Gafah, Yaw Dabo, Jackson Davies and Salma Mumin and Umar Krupp alleged that she was only exploited and earned nothing from the movie.
“Regretful” Rashida appealed to Ghanaians to support her until she delivers her unborn child.
“I need a place I can lay my head until my delivery. Currently, I’m living with my parents so if I’m able to rent a single room until I give birth I’ll be happy. After giving birth my mum can take care of the child while I learn a trade in Accra,” she pleaded.
Rashida Black Beauty came into stardom after her ‘bitter’ breakup videos went viral on social media. She had been allegedly dumped by a young man she called Kushman.
Her viral videos eventually won her a social media award called the Jigwe Awards. From then on, she became a hot cake and was advised to change her ways and become one of Ghanaians young actresses.
However, as she enjoyed the popularity her videos had generated, a video from her past managed to be leaked on social media and sadly went viral.
She was even invited by the Police over the video and charged with indecent exposure. It was reported that the latest video put all the projects the 18-year-old was involved in on hold and eventually causing her fast-rising fame to plummet.