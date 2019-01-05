Return the money and car if you are not happy - Willie Roi to Joyce Blessing

Artistes and Repertoire Manager of Zylofon Music label, Willie Roi has asked gospel artiste, Joyce Blessing to return everything including the money, car, and mansion she was given before signing the four(4) contract if she is not happy.
This came after Joyce Blessing publicly announced her husband, Dave Joy, as her new manager during an interview on Rainbow radio because Zylofon Media refused to support artistes on the label after Menzgold brouhaha started in September 2018.
Outspoken manager and pundit, Willie Roi took to his Facebook page and angrily asked the ‘I Swerve You’ singer to return all the money, car and mansion she took before she was signed unto the record label including the loans.
He commented;
“If you are not happy, return the car, mansion and money”
See some screenshots below:
However, angry Joyce Blessing also took to Facebook to do a live video as she sends a very strong warning to Willie Roi to stay off her case because he might have gotten off lightly with some of the artiste on the label like Stonebwoy but that will not be the same case with her.
In a Facebook live video to clear the air on her supposed exit from Zylofon Music, Joyce Blessing warned Willie Roi to stop causing confusion in the camp and rather promote the work of their artistes.
In the video, Joyce Blessing disclosed how Willie Roi has done nothing to support her career and projects but was quick to run down her hard work when it was falsely reported that she was leaving the label.
“I have not left Zylofon, I just have one problem and that is one old man with the label. In a home where there is an elder, he takes all the little ones as his children but that is not the case for this old man.
“He is always causing confusion and will not find out when he hears an issue but will quickly draw conclusions with his unnecessary comments.
“We were here when he did the same thing to Bhim Nation boss but I want him to know that the Unbreakable team will not take that,” Joyce said.
The I Swerve You artiste said she found it strange that as one of the leading managers at Zylofon Music, Willie Roi had never promoted any of her works but was quick to condemn her over a false report.
“I have released a number of songs under the label but he has never shown interest by even asking about how they are doing. He doesn’t even know how I release and promote my works but what he is interested in is to confuse my fans.
“I beg him, I’m doing my work and so if he has nothing to offer, them he can keep quiet and not confuse my fans with false claims,” she stated.
Joyce Blessing made headlines yesterday when it was reported that she was leaving Zylofon, a claim she vehemently denied in the video as well.
“I haven’t said it anywhere that I’m leaving Zylofon. I have a four-year contract with Zylofon and it hasn’t ended. Besides, it was NAM1 who signed me and he hasn’t come out to terminate it or ask me to leave the label.
“Even if I were to leave Zylofon, I don’t think I will use radio as the best medium to announce my departure but unfortunately, he fell for the false news,” Joyce noted.