Rihanna is suing her father for exploiting Fenty name

Rihanna is suing her father for allegedly trying to use her "Fenty" trademark without permission — even though "Fenty" is his last name.
According to the lawsuit, first reported by The Blast, Rihanna said her father Ronald Fenty created a company called "Fenty Entertainment," which she said unfairly profits from the reputation she built with her "Fenty Beauty" brand.
Rihanna's real name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, and her last name was the inspiration for her cosmetics company's name. She's reportedly suing Fenty Entertainment, her father, and Fenty Entertainment's co-founder, a man named Moses Perkins.
The lawsuit, viewed by The Blast and TMZ, says that Rihanna's father founded Fenty Entertainment in 2017 after she had already trademarked the "Fenty" brand for her cosmetics line, which debuted in September that year.
She also said that her father, using Fenty Entertainment, posed as her manager and tried to book 15 unauthorized shows in Latin American for $15 million, as well as a pair of concerts in Los Angeles and Las Vegas for another $400,000.
"Although Mr. Fenty is Rihanna's father, he does not have, and never has had, authority to act on Rihanna's behalf," the lawsuit reads, according to TMZ.
Ronald Fenty also tried to trademark "Fenty" with the US Patent & Trademark Office in 2018, but was turned down, the lawsuit said.
Source: thisisinsider.com