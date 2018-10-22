Rosemond Brown no longer my friend – Fred Amugi

In June this year, actress Rosemond Brown, popularly known as Akuapim Polo, stirred controversy when in an interview with TV presenter, Deloris Frimpong Manso on her Delay show, she revealed that she had slept with several people in the movie industry and one name that was mentioned was that of veteran actor, Fred Amugi.
Although the interview went viral, Fred Amugi did not comment on it at that time but in an interview on UTV’s Atuu show with Abeiku Santana, the actor bared it all.According to him, the news was as shocking to him as it was to other people. “I was surprised when I heard the news that Rosemond said I slept with her when she came into the industry.
“The only question I asked myself was, who is it that wants fame and wants to tarnish my image and then I kept mute. In fact, my wife also heard it and said the same thing; I mean my wife knows me too well. I honestly stopped certain lifestyles before I finally decided to settle down,” he said.
Fred Amugi emphatically denied ever having sexual relations with the actress. “I have never slept with her. The thing is that we are under the same management so yes we used to talk, prior to this, we used to communicate and that was it,” he stated.
When asked if her utterance has affected the way they related in any way, he said, “ohh, the truth is that she cannot be my friend ever again, I don’t want this to happen again. When it happened my manager called me to say I should just let it go, forgive her and all but it can’t happen, not that I have not forgiven her, I have but she cannot be my friend again.”
Fred Amugi popularly known as Uncle Fred in the acting fraternity, started professional acting in 1970 when he joined the Freelance Players after secondary school and started acting with professionals like Kofi Yirenkyi and Alexandra Duah at the old drama studio now the National Theatre.
However, most of his acting was in TV dramas and documentaries until 1985 when he starred in “Opinto”. He’s been married for 45 years and has two children.
Source: Graphiconline