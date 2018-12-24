Roverman Productions to spice up Christmas with 'Festival of Plays'

Roverman Productions in partnership with the National Theatre brings to patrons season of Joy and excitement this festive period with six amazing plays at the Roverman Productions’ Festival of Plays.
The much anticipated annual event is set to offer theatre lovers a collection of plays over a six-day period attracting thousands to the National Theatre from December 25, 2018, to January 1, 2019.At the end of every year, Roverman Productions brings back all stage plays produced in the year and one play from the previous year by popular request.
From Tuesday Christmas day, December 25, through to Tuesday, January 1, patrons will be treated to captivating productions such as;
'Unhappy Wives; Confused Husband (December, 25),
'That Woman In The Bathroom' (Thursday, December 27)
'Terms Of Divorce' (Friday, December, 28),
'Sex Scandal' (Saturday, January, 29)
'Special Delivery' (Sunday, January, 30) and
'A Crazy Ride' (Tuesday, January, 1) at the National Theatre.
