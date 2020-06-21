Sarkodie confirms birth of baby boy

Rapper Sarkodie born Michael Owusu Addo has for the first time showed off his son who was delivered in the United States of America (USA) to the world.
The son’s name is Michael Nana Yaw Owusu Addo Junior.
Sarkodie vehemently denied claims of giving birth in the United States of America when some reporters reported that he had given birth to a second baby.
READ ALSO: Kinaata, Sarkodie win big, check out the list of all winners at the 3Music Awards 2020 ...
This was after fans flooded his timeline with congratulatory messages having sighted publications in that regard.
"Not true...," he responded.
Joining her husband to debunk the false publication, Tracy Sarkcess added, “SMH… a slow news day I guess."
But the internet was awash with photos of him and his family and the new baby last week after they arrived from America after 6 months stay there.
Confirming the latest addition to their family, the rapper shared a photo of himself and his son to celebrate fathers.
His post read “#FathersDay Augustine Owusu Addo > Michael Owusu Addo > the “King” Michael Nana Yaw Owusu Addo Jr aka “MJ””
READ ALSO: Reggie Rockstone opens up on why he packages waakye in glass jars