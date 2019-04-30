Sarkodie, Rex Omar and Okyeame Kwame to perform at MTN Music Festival tonight

MTN Ghana is set to treat Ghanaians to a phenomenal night of great Ghanaian music from rapper Sarkodie, Okyeame Kwame, and legendary highlife artiste Rex Omar at the MTN Music Festival tonight.
The May Day edition of the MTN Music Festival will take place at the Golden Bean Hotel in Kumasi on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at 6 pm.
MTN Ghana with Slip Entertainment is set to thrill music lovers in Kumasi with top artistes like legend Rex Omar supported by Sarkodie and Okyeame Kwame.
The Music Festival is organised to celebrate and express the heritage of Ghana through Music, Dance, and Poetry. The festival is held on the eve of selected national holidays throughout the year.
The event is one of several platforms that MTN Ghana uses to support and promote the creative arts industry.
MTN Ghana has also created other traditional and digital platforms including MTN Hitmaker and MTN Regional festivals.
