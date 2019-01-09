Sarkodie to release his next single in December 2019 - here’s why

Sarkcess Music CEO, Sarkodie has told his fans to hold on till December 2019 for his next music and that has caused a stir on Twitter leaving many music lovers in a sad mood.
Taking to Twitter to make the announcement, the Tema-based rapper asked his followers if they would be okay with him going on a musical hiatus for the next 11 months.
The decision attracted a lot of reaction which got the hashtag #SarkUnreleased trending as some fans were particularly not excited about the news.
Standing by his decision, the ‘Can’t Let You Go’ hitmaker has come forth to explain to fans the reason behind his decision.
I guess SarkNation and all lovers of Sarkodie’s music have no option than to wait till December to hear some fresh sound from the Sarkcess Music boss.
