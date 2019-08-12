See what Holy Ghost did to Afia Schwarzenegger at Tehillah worship experience

The hands of the Holy Ghost were on one of Ghana's most controversial entertainment personality Afia Schwarzenegger at the 2019 edition of the annual Tehillah Experience gospel concert.
The gospel event which was hosted by gospel musician Ohemaa Mercy on Sunday, August 11 gave Afia Schwarzenegger a spiritual bath as she was seen in a video falling flat on her back during the prayer session.
Ohemaa Mercy was also seen in the video pacing up and down the stage while proclaiming and prophesying, "People despise you. People do not respect. People do not take you for anything but things will change," the gospel singer shouted with the crowd cheering.
All this time, Afia Schwarzenegger was lying down on her back while a piece of cloth was put on her to cover her.
READ ALSO :
- If I'm gay, you've also slept with several women in my presence- Tornado clashes with Afia Schwarzenegger (Audio)
- Video: I'm talented, beautiful that's why most ladies hate me - Afia Schwarzenegger